ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Public School’s Superintendent Eddie Tyler has announced the new principal for Stonebridge Elementary. Tyler has chosen Misty Wilkinson as the principal of the new school.

Wilkinson was the principal for Loxley Elementary for the past eight years. During Wilkinson’s time at Loxley, the school was named a Franklin Covey “Leader in Me” school.

Wilkinson graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in Elementary Education and attended the University of South Alabama where she obtained her Master’s of Education in Educational Administration. Wilkson taught for eleven years at Spanish Fort Elementary before becoming the assistant principal at Foley Elementary.

Stonebridge Elementary will open its doors to students for the first time in the Fall of 2022.