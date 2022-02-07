ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Public School’s Superintendent Eddie Tyler has announced the new principal for Stonebridge Elementary. Tyler has chosen Misty Wilkinson as the principal of the new school.
Wilkinson was the principal for Loxley Elementary for the past eight years. During Wilkinson’s time at Loxley, the school was named a Franklin Covey “Leader in Me” school.
Wilkinson graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in Elementary Education and attended the University of South Alabama where she obtained her Master’s of Education in Educational Administration. Wilkson taught for eleven years at Spanish Fort Elementary before becoming the assistant principal at Foley Elementary.
Stonebridge Elementary will open its doors to students for the first time in the Fall of 2022.
I am beyond excited. Over the last eight years, I have grown a lot as an administrator. I have been in awe at the trust and family that the Loxley community has grown into.The task of beginning a new school is very exciting and is also challenging. The culture of the school is so important. Stonebridge will start from the beginning as a Leader in Me school to help build the climate and culture into a family atmosphere. I also enjoy the planning and organizing aspect and I am looking forward to seeing the school community take shape. I am humbled that I am a part of this wonderful opportunity.Misty Wilkinson, Principal of Stonebridge Elementary