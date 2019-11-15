New playground planned for Daphne, Eastern Shore

The City of Daphne, Kiwanians of Daphne and Spanish Fort and others seeking support for an all-inclusive public playground on the Eastern Shore:

Daphne, AL (November 13, 2019): A capital campaign to build a new inclusive playground on the Eastern Shore is kicking off on Wednesday, November 20th. An event will be held at noon in The Daphne Plaza located between the Daphne Public Library and the Senior Center. The campaign is called Project Sandbox and the goal is to raise an estimated $350,000 needed to build the playground to be located in Daphne.

The Project Sandbox team consists of the Kiwanis Club of Daphne-Spanish Fort, the City of Daphne and the Exceptional Foundation Gulf Coast. Representatives from each organization are set to speak at the event.

“Kiwanians have always created opportunities for children of all ages and abilities,” said Kiwanis Club member and Project Coordinator Ray Moore. “We are so excited to partner with the Exceptional Foundation and the City of Daphne to begin a capital campaign to raise money to construct an inclusive playground.”

The City of Daphne pledged $100,000 to Project Sandbox and has agreed to provide the property to host the park and maintain the playground.

“I personally believe in the importance of play as a critical aspect of physical and emotional development and the need to provide that opportunity for people of all ages and abilities,” said Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood. “Fully accessible playgrounds allow interaction among able-bodied children and children with disabilities creating an environment of acceptance and understanding.”

Project Sandbox offers a variety of sponsorship levels. For more information or to learn how you can make a donation, email projectsandboxdaphne@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/projectsandboxdaphne.

Weather back-up location is the Daphne Civic Center.