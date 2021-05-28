New PD in Gulf Shores part of plan for $100 million city funding

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores is getting a new police department.

Preliminary ideas for an upgraded facility were laid out in the city’s recent town hall, where the mayor discussed what projects the $100 million available dollars in funding would go to. The money came from grants and the lodging tax. Projects must be completed by 2024.

Mayor Robert Craft called the improvements a “top priority.”

The city currently has a group conducting a feasibility study to determine the size and scope of what this project entails.

Watch our video for a tour of the current police department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories