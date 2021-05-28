New PD in Gulf Shores part of plan for $100 million city funding

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores is getting a new police department.

Preliminary ideas for an upgraded facility were laid out in the city’s recent town hall, where the mayor discussed what projects the $100 million available dollars in funding would go to. The money came from grants and the lodging tax. Projects must be completed by 2024.

Mayor Robert Craft called the improvements a “top priority.”

The city currently has a group conducting a feasibility study to determine the size and scope of what this project entails.

Watch our video for a tour of the current police department.