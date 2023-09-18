DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The sold sign is up and the padlocks are off the doors.

“You see young people walking up and down the street and it’s exciting to see. It’s exciting to be a part of it. I never thought I would be on Main St. and he part of it,” said Karl Gustafson.

Gustafson, who recently purchased a building on Main St. near city hall, plans to bring in new tenants to help grow the downtown community.

“You know in culinary school they teach you to open restaurants where other restaurants are because it draws more people,” he explained.

Last year Guido’s and Cousin Vinny’s were forced to close abruptly after the previous restaurant owner reportedly failed to pay nearly $34k in back taxes. Now that Gustafson has stepped in he’s ready to turn things around and hopes to attract new restaurants to this location.

“Get the power and the water turned back on and get the whole inside scrubbed down and cleaned up. Get some new equipment in here and get somebody interested that wants to be downtown and be a part of what’s going on,” he said.

It’ll take a few months to get these places ready to lease, but he says he’s already hearing from restaurant owners who are interested in bringing something new to Main St.