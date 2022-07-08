BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — For more than two decades, Ed’s Seafood Shed has been a staple on Battleship Parkway. But the iconic eatery has been closed for almost a year after a fire last September. Co-owner Pete Blohme says it won’t be closed for much longer.

Inside the building, the only thing the fire left that looks familiar is the view.

“It was a tough a couple of days after it burnt down,” said Blohme. “We said we have to put it behind us, move forward and move on, what are we going to do now.”

What Blohme and his partner decided on was something bigger and better, and they’re going to call it Fire OTC, or Fire on the Causeway.

“We’re going to do some fire-roasted seafood here,” said Blohme. “Some live fire burning hearth and oven and caramelized stuff. Clean, new, fresh. Not a lot of fried, although we are going to keep a fryer or two in here.”

The fire did a lot of damage. But Blohme said, structurally, the building is sound. By this time next year, he expects patrons to pack the dining areas.

“I’m hoping by the end of the month they will start pounding nails,” said Blohme.

A new restaurant at the old Ed’s location doesn’t mean an end to Ed’s Seafood. Ed’s will move to the old Beef O’Brady’s location in Spanish Fort. Blohme said they hope to have it open by the first of next year.