FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new mural is going up in Fairhope.

“When you love something to this degree, the patience kind of comes easily,” said Hannah Legg.

Hannah Legg grew up in Fairhope and is enjoying her new work.

“I’ve driven past this wall I don’t know how many times and I think it’s really great with everybody moving to the area to be able to see this like sort of recolored captured moment in history,” she explained.

Her love for art started at a young age, but she never imagined she’d take on a project like this.

“I’m an illustrator by trade, so I’m used to working like little, so this was branching out for me but I really do love it,” said Legg.

Her canvas is a giant wall along Fairhope Ave. at Hwy 98. The owners of the shopping center wanting to pay tribute to the city’s history, taking us back in time to the early days at Fairhope Municipal Pier.

“They had this photograph of very like early 1920’s Fairhope. I think it’s quite a classic photograph,” she said.

Legg says the designs you see right now are what she calls “doodling”, featuring random shapes and lines that help guide her, providing a point of reference for each stroke.

“I actually went to the Fairhope History Museum with the picture and I sat with the director there and talked through the colors and everything,” Legg continued.

She started the mural last week, spending about 8 hours a day on the scaffolding. She says she doesn’t necessarily like heights, but she’s overcoming that fear and excited to work on something like this.

“Something to be proud of. No matter how big we grow Fairhope’s history is always going to be noted really big on a wall,” she said.

The long hours are paying off when this mural is completed next week.