New movie could be shot in downtown Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Another movie could soon be shot here along our stretch of the Gulf Coast. Much of the production would take place in the downtown Fairhope area we’re told.

“Map of Tiny Perfect Things” still hasn’t received the green light yet from city council, though.

“The production is working hard to adjust shots to more minimally impactful times on the central business district. This was a request the City Council made when we presented the plan to them during the work session last week,” said Jessica Walker with the City of Fairhope.

Walker says movie representatives have been professional and respectful of the community since bringing the idea to the city.

Some people are concerned that street closings would affect their commute. They’re also concerned about the effect it would have on local businesses.

We’ll let you know once more information is released.

