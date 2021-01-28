New Moonshine Distillery coming to downtown OWA

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Murder Creek Distillery will be joining OWA’s downtown district in spring 2021.

After opening its first location two years ago in Riverview, Ala., Murder Creek Distillery decided to expand its audience and head to the beaches of coastal Alabama. Owners Dan Matthews, Stephen Matthews, Freddie McCall, and Micha McCall have built and designed their own equipment and control systems for their locations bringing a new sense of authenticity to their products.

Murder Creek Distillery’s new location in Downtown OWA will offer onsite tastings of their moonshine as well as complete cocktails straight from the still. This moonshine is distilled in small batches on location using a double distillation process to ensure high purity and great taste. Guests can purchase a bottle at 80 proof or cut it down to 40 proof that is mixed with one of their special flavors. Murder Creek Distillery offers vast flavors of moonshine, from Apple Pie Moonshine to Orange Dreamcicle Moonshine.





“We pride ourselves on generating the best hand-crafted moonshines possible and creating one-of-a-kind experiences that can only be found at Murder Creek Distillery”, says co-owner Micha McCall. “We are very excited to be a part of OWA. They have given us every opportunity to be successful”.

Murder Creek Distillery is set to open in Spring 2021 and can be found next to Lucy’s Retired Surfer’s Bar. For more information, visit MurderCreekDistillery.com or VisitOWA.com.