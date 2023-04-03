DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new two-story Moe’s Original BBQ is coming to Daphne next year.

“I’ve always had this vision of the restaurant that we’re going to build and it’s really a dream come true that the city’s project and my project are coming together at the same time,” said owner Mark White.

White is embracing the facelift on Bayfront Park Dr. in front of his restaurant where, since last November, crews have been tearing up asphalt for utility upgrades, preparing to rebuild the road. They’re adding two new public parking lots and street parking once phase one of the project wraps up late this year.

“The updates are going to be unbelievable. The sidewalks all the way down to the water, tons of parking on the streets now. The future of this street is to try and make it like a Main Street. It’s going to be awesome when it gets done for sure,” he explained.

White says while work continues in front of his business, he might as well start on a major project himself. He isn’t sure what’s next for the current building, a space he’s occupied since 2009. But, one thing is certain, he plans to keep Moe’s open during construction until the new location is ready to open next door.

“Updated, still the same BBQ, still the same smokers. We’re going to take a lot of stuff from this building and put it in there to make it as homey as this place is. We’re going to put a drive-through in there, too,” said White.

He told us customers have been patient with the road work out front. The city’s multimillion-dollar project will also include future phases with a pier expansion and amphitheater at Bayfront Park just steps away. He hopes customers will continue to show their support.

“It’s a life goal that’s actually happening,” he added.

The new Moe’s Original BBQ is expected to open early next year.