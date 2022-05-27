GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Dirt is already being moved on a property off County Road 4 West in Gulf Shores and a marina is starting to take shape along the north bank of the Intra Coastal Waterway in Gulf Shores.

“That is the one thing we’ve missed since the beginning of Gulf Shores, some opportunity for water access in a boat,” said Mayor Robert Craft. “We have very little of that.” A development called Waterway Village West could change that and bring so much more.

Groundbreaking for Waterway Village West on County Road 4 West in Gulf Shores.

“We are a lifestyle, all service-oriented type development,” said Peter Bos, CEO of Legendary Marine and Yacht Club. He said the first phase will be the Town Center with outdoor venues, multi-use trails, restaurants, retail shops and hotels but it will begin with a state-of-the-art marina.

“I think we will have the wet marina open by next season, the docks are already here and ready to be installed,” said Bos. “The dry storage building will probably be 15 months before it opens.”





The building where the announcement was made is what is left from a failed attempt to develop the same property but Craft expects this time will be different. “We’ve had a lot of efforts here but none as well-founded as this one,” said Craft. “Not just founded but funded.”

Lulu’s, Tacky Jacks and Acme Oyster House already have their place on the ICW but they may have even more neighbors soon. Mayor Craft said he expects five more developments will make announcements about property along the ICW in the very near future.