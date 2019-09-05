New litter law could cost you more money

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama’s new litter law means more money coming out of your pocket if you’re caught. The offense is now a Class B misdemeanor and the first offense could cost you $500, but it could go up as high as $3000. The new law also includes jail time if you’re caught dumping trash or tossing it from your vehicle.

In Baldwin County, there are many instances where rural roads are littered with trash. Law enforcement wants to remind you that they’re watching and they’re prepared to enforce the new law.

