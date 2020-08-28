New learning alternative for area students coming next week

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Back to the classroom may not be an option for some students right now due to COVID-19 concerns, but there is an option for parents who are navigating this new reality.

“People just have a big problem. They don’t know how they’re going to go to their job, keep their job and still provide a great learning experience for their children,” said Scott Tindle, founder of The Learning Station.

This former teacher and entrepreneur recognizes the challenges for both parents and students. He’s created The Learning Station so that parents can get back to work and students can start class at ease.

“Parents can feel, safe, secure and confident that their children are going to be physically distanced, that they’re going to have access to high speed internet. They’ll be wearing masks in a very sanitized environment,” he said.

The Learning Station launches September 1st in Mobile, the same day Mobile County Public School students begin virtual learning. The first campus will be at the Riverview Plaza in downtown Mobile, with other locations possibly coming in the future.

“Until they can get back to school we want to provide them with the next closest environment possible so that they don’t fall behind. We know that every semester of learning loss you have can impact you for the rest of your career,” added Tindle.

For more information click here.

LATEST STORIES: