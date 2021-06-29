New jobs, industry coming to Baldwin County town

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The site of Imperial Dade’s latest expansion in Loxley is already starting to take shape.

Earlier in the day Governor Kay Ivey helping to break ground on the new 220 thousand square foot building that will bring 55 more jobs to the area. “Hats off to the people of Loxley and your leadership and y’all keep on doing what you’re doing cause it’s working.”

Executive director of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, Lee Lawson says the expansion says a lot about the little town. “When you have an existing company come to you and say hey, the community has been so great we want to further invest and create new payroll, create new jobs, create new investment above what they are already doing. I think that’s the biggest compliment a community and economic developer can have.”

The 20 million dollar Imperial Dade expansion is the latest project to call Loxley home. Earlier this year, Aldi, the German supermarket chain, announced plans to build it’s new regional headquarters and distribution center here. Construction on that 564 thousand square foot building is well underway.

The Baldwin County town becoming a hot spot for jobs and industry and folks around here believe they know why. “This is a great place to do business and a great place to grow your employment,” says Lawson.

Imperial Dade is based in New Jersey and distributes food service packaging and janitorial supplies.