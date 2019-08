SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – New insulation has been installed at the Baldwin County Animal Shelter. The shelter is located in Summerdale. Officials have been working on a solution to keep the animals cooler during the summer heat. The insulation should be fully completed by Thursday.

An adoption event will be held this weekend in Orange Beach from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Indigo Hotel. Follow the animal shelter here.