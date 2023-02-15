FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The man police say shot and killed Ronald Barnett Monday morning made his first appearance on a murder charge hoping for a chance to get out of jail, at least for now.

Telvin Knight, 31, appeared before District Court Judge William Scully for the bond hearing.

Prosecutors asked for half a million dollars in bond citing the extreme violence used in the killing of Ronald Barnett.

Defense attorney Brett Anderson called that request “preposterous and ludicrous” in light of Knight’s help in the investigation.

Telvin Knight, 31, is charged with murder.

Anderson told the judge just hours after multiple shots were fired in front of the home on East Berry Avenue, Knight walked into the Foley Police Department and told them where the car was, what clothes he was wearing, gave permission to search the home he shares with his grandparents and agreed to a DNA swab.

The judge denied prosecutors’ request and instead set bond for Knight at 75 thousand dollars with the condition if released he would be under GPS house arrest.

A motive for the murder has not been released.