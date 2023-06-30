DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Travis Lofton, 41, was arrested Thursday night in Mobile. Friday afternoon he was in a Baldwin County courtroom for a bond hearing.

In a jail uniform and in handcuffs, Lofton is charged with the murder of Jason Mallette, 38, the manager at Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe gunned down Thursday morning.

The judge granted a prosecutor’s request for a $250 thousand bond as the investigation continues.

“As to motive, we know that this was a targeted attack. Lofton’s wife is a Taziki’s employee and there was some apparent grievance with the victim whether that was actual or perceived remains under investigation,” said Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby.

The restaurant manager had arrived at work early Thursday morning with another employee. Prosecutors said Lofton had already been there for two hours, waiting. There was a conversation and then Gulsby said Lofton shot Mallette once in the chest then ran away and had a getaway vehicle pre-positioned for his escape.

“This was an isolated incident, targeted. There was no particular threat to any other member of the public,” said Gulsby.

If Lofton is able to make bond he will have to wear an ankle monitor and be under house arrest.

As for Taziki’s, the restaurant remains closed until further notice. Management is offering counseling for their employees.