LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — More than 900 acres at I-10 and Highway 59 in Baldwin County could soon be developed in Loxley.

“The city annexed and rezoned that property to light industrial earlier this year and the development will be warehousing, basically a logistics center,” said City of Loxley Community Development Director, Jonathan Smith.

Preliminary plans include a large industrial facility on the southwest corner, bringing more jobs and growth to this small community.

“There’s not a downside to higher paying jobs being within our community, so we’re looking forward to the job creation aspect of all of this and what it could support as far as cluster developments that may follow this project,” he explained.

Smith says the plans are being reviewed for the Gulf Corporation site, but there’s no timeline as to when a final approval could be granted. He says the Loxley location is being considered for a number of reasons.

“The proximity to I-10 for this development is important for the developers just because of the closeness to the Mega Site, closeness to the port and just having readily available logistical routes easily accessible,” he added.

The proposal will be open for public comment before a decision is made.