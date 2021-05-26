New indoor waterpark taking shape in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – It may look like an odd, giant structure along the Foley Beach Express in Baldwin County, but a new indoor waterpark is taking shape and the building’s architecture has a purpose.

“The closest structure that’s even remotely close to this is in Texas,” said Kristin Hellmich, Director of Marketing at OWA in Foley.

On Wednesday morning, OWA gave us a first look inside the $70 million project. When completed, the newest park addition will include water slides, a lazy river and a retractable roof and wall with glass panels able to withstand a major hurricane.

“We’ve had record crowds since we reopened from COVID-19 last year, so this will just continue to enhance our crowds. I think the biggest thing is it will help us build the off-season traffic,” she added.

An outdoor wave pool and stage area will be built next to the new waterpark. A surf simulator and projection screen will accompany the new waterpark. A hotel could also be added in the coming years to accommodate more visitors.

The waterpark is scheduled to open sometime in early 2022, but an exact date has not yet been announced.