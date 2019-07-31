New images show car stripped, stolen from Summerdale subdivision

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are still searching for whoever is responsible for a string of thefts in the Marsh Bridges subdivision.

Officers received multiple reports from residents Monday, claiming items such as laptops, cash, wallets, sunglasses and purses were stolen.

In one instance, the suspect or suspects stole a pickup truck. State Troopers found it on I-65 North about a day later. Police say a firearm was taken out of it.

News 5 spoke with Bryan Jasso Tuesday. He says items were stolen from his truck Monday night, so the night after the initial reports.

“I didn’t know this was happening to multiple people,” he said.

“That was crazy when I found that out.”

Witnesses describe the suspect as a man in his twenties or thirties, slim, and about 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information can call the Summerdale Police Department at (251) 947-4010.

