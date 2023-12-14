SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The city doesn’t have an animal shelter, so any time a stray dog is picked up it’s taken to a holding kennel near Highway 31.

Until last week, that consisted of a makeshift space with chainlink fencing, a roof, and a tarp, but now conditions are much different.

A new facility can hold up to six dogs — and they can go inside and escape the elements by using a door in each kennel.

The new holding facility costs $72,000, and it’s been needed for a while.

“Our facilities were a little outdated, there’s no doubt about that, but now they have a good environment heated and cooled,” said Mayor Mike McMillan.

“We ordered this facility back in August, trying to get everything ready. Back orders on everything we deal with today, it took that long to get it in and get it all set up,” said McMillan.

As the city continues to grow, the space will be adjusted to fit additional needs.

And for dogs who will benefit from the holding facility?

“They have running trails around the facility. We hold them for a period of time, which we have to do,” McMillan said.

“We try to match them up with the correct owners and then we try to help adopt them out if we can, but eventually we have to turn them over to the county.”