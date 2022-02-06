BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new historic marker sits beside the Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette. Saturday morning, members of the Baldwin County Community Remembrance Project held a dedication to honor the story of Reuben Sims.

According to newspaper clippings from 1904, Sims was one of four men suspected in the death of a local doctor. An account from the Prattville Progress says Sims was hanged and shot by an angry mob. Subsequent newspaper clippings from the era indicate no one was prosecuted for the death of Sims.