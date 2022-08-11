GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores City Schools will be building a brand new high school to the city in 2025.

The city of Gulf Shores is growing, in fact, it is growing so much that the classrooms are becoming more jam packed. This is part of the city’s 10-year ‘The Next Wave’ plan to build a bigger high school. During Monday’s city council meeting, leaders confirmed a new high school is on the way.

Gulf Shores Elementary has over 1,000 students. According to Gulf Shores City Schools Superintendent Matt Adkin, the population is growing by 8%, adding 150 to 200 more students each year.

“The high school was a major clog in our 10 year master plan, the way we are going to handle growth in the district is by building a brand new high school, which will allow the middle school to go to the high school making a fabulous middle school for a long time to come,” said President of Gulf Shores City Schools Board of Education, Kevin Corcoran. “Elementary can then utilize the middle school and have both campuses and it should help us out in growth for years to come.”

It cost $6.4 million to design the new school, which will open to students in 2025.

Gulf Shores City Schools will be building the new high school on a piece of 200-acre land near Coastal Gateway and Foley Beach Express. The land was donated to the school system, but the Board of Education is not ready to say who donated the land.

Phase one of the project will have more than just a building with classrooms and a cafeteria, there is a lot in store for the new school campus.

“Our plan is to build the academic building, as well as fine arts, and athletic facilities,” said Atkins. “We think we will still use the stadium that’s on city property, it’s a great stadium but we will have a nice gymnasium and we will also have workout facilities, indoor practice facilities, recovery practice facilities, so it will certainly give our athletes all that they need.”

Adkin said the renderings of new high school is not quite finished, but once a design is confirmed, construction will begin and it should begin this time next year.