New handicap-accessible beach mat in Fairhope

Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Fairhope unveiled a new beach mat just to the north of Fairhope Pier at the public beach this week.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony takes place at 10:15 a.m. Friday morning.

The handicap-accessible beach mat was donated by the City of Fairhope Sunset Rotary Club.

The mat extends from the pavilion towards the shoreline, giving everyone an opportunity to experience the beach.

