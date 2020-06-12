New handicap-accessible beach mat in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Fairhope unveiled a new beach mat just to the north of Fairhope Pier at the public beach this week.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony takes place at 10:15 a.m. Friday morning.

The handicap-accessible beach mat was donated by the City of Fairhope Sunset Rotary Club.

The mat extends from the pavilion towards the shoreline, giving everyone an opportunity to experience the beach.

