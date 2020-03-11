New Gulf Shores zoo result of determination, donation

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The new Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo officially opened the doors at their new location in Gulf Shores Wednesday. Thousands of folks on hand to be the first visitors. 15 years in the making, it would have never happened without a hurricane or two, determination and a huge donation.

Zoo life, it can be hard but made more challenging with the storms that ravaged this part of the Gulf Coast.

Starting in 2004, the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo weathered three hurricanes and three evacuations of all the animals, something that had never been done before, which grabbed national headlines and the attention of Gulf Shores businessman Clyde Weir. “We are finally here and we have lived to get here.” In 2006, Weir and his daughter Andrea donated 25 acres to build the new zoo. “Gulf Shores has been so good to us, we wanted to show our appreciation.”

“This place is spectacular!” A force of nature herself, Patti Hall was determined to get the new zoo built during her tenure as the director but it would be one of her biggest challenges yet. “It was 15 years. We went through the oil spill, recession and trying to fundraise and get the capital that was needed to develop 25 acres was just insurmountable.”

The community, the staff never gave up. “It did take a community to keep the zoo going and getting us here today,” says Hall.

















Now with expanded exhibits, new attractions, enhanced habitats the zoo that gained worldwide fame as “The Little Zoo That Could” is now the little zoo that grew and for Hall, who retired a couple of years ago, this may be the best part of all. “I’m enjoying retired life and enjoying what I can do for the zoo now which is a lot of shaking hands, kissing babies and all the fun stuff.”

The new zoo is located off County Road 6 in Gulf Shores.

LATEST STORIES