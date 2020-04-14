New Gulf Shores Airport control tower now fully funded

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The design for the new Jack Edwards Airport Air Traffic Control Tower is now complete and will be out for bid in May.
The $5 million dollar tower will be fully funded by the FAA.
The Gulf Shores Airport is one of the busiest in the country without a tower.
Construction should start in August and be complete by May of 2021.
