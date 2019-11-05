New general manager joins Daphne Utilities

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Utilities has announced a new member of their team. Scott Polk is joining the organization as General Manager.

According to Daphne Utilities, Polk has over 20 years of management experience. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and received his masters at Troy University.

