New general manager joins Daphne Utilities

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Utilities has announced a new member of their team. Scott Polk is joining the organization as General Manager.
According to Daphne Utilities, Polk has over 20 years of management experience. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and received his masters at Troy University.
