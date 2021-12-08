New Fort Morgan fishing pier expected to be open February 2022

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — On a day when the wind is howling out of the north, a choppy Mobile Bay throwing water at workers, it’s easy to see why rebuilding the 500-foot fishing pier in Fort Morgan could take some extra time.

“We’re anticipating a completion date sometime in February,” said Director of Alabama Marine Resources Scott Bannon.

Since last December, the $2.5 million project has faced delays in getting supplies, a worker shortage, Hurricane Sally and a few surprises during construction.

Scrap metal pulled from old barges are now onshore, pulled from the construction site. The original pier was built on top of sunken barges. Getting them out of the way has also contributed to delays in construction.

For 40 years a wooden fishing pier was a mainstay for the fishing community until it became too unstable and was closed to the public in 2014.

“I’ve had several people who are in their 80’s who are so excited to come back down here because they fished out here throughout their entire life. So, it has a big impact on the local community,” said Bannon.

Piece by piece, section by section, the fishing pier is starting to take shape and the end result, according to Bannon, will be worth it.

“My goal is this becomes the jewel of Fort Morgan,” Bannon said.