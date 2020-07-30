New Foley project, logo to focus on revitalizing downtown

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A time for change in the downtown district of Foley. “It’s a beautiful city,” says Executive Director of Foley Main Street, Darrelyn Dunmore. “We’re just going to make it better.”

Making it better includes a new logo declaring Foley as the place “Where the Gulf Coast Begins.” “Bringing history together with the fact that Foley is evolving,” says Dunmore. “It’s changing.”

Jan Vining’s art studio has been in business for 16 years downtown and has seen that change through her customers. “They’re from all over and they will come in here and say ‘I love this town’ and that’s why I’ve been here for so long.”

Quaint shops, parks and restaurants already draw tourists away from the beach, and they come to Greg Driskell’s furniture shop. “I think more people are hearing about downtown Foley. We have more here, more restaurants, coffee shops so yeah things are definitely growing.”

Attracting even more growth with a new look is what the Foley Main Street program is all about, focusing on the 160 existing businesses and future investors. “It’s to create economic vitality to bring life back to downtown,” says Dunmore.

Besides the new logo, Foley Main Street will concentrate on making the downtown more “walkable”, a new mural project and bringing more events to downtown that will also bring crowds and their cash.

