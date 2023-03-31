SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Last minute preps and training are underway before opening day at the new Ed’s Seafood Shed restaurant in Spanish Fort.

“This week is boot camp, man. It’s boot camp, we’re getting them in shape. Exercising, running around going through the menu, going through all the operations, the recipes, organizing the kitchen,” said owner Pete Blohme, known better as ‘Panini Pete’.

New employees are getting familiar with recipes and the menu, going through training exercises with colleagues.

The original location on the causeway was gutted by fire in 2021, but just a few miles east Ed’s is coming back with a new look featuring some of the same favorites you may remember.

“Serving really good Gulf shrimp, high quality ingredients and done fresh for you. Great greens, great grits, great gumbo. It’s what we got,” he added.

Blohme expects the restaurant to open late next week, and while this new location might not be on the water, he’s bringing highlights of Mobile Bay and the causeway indoors with help from local artists.

“We have a beautiful mural up there that honors and tributes that to what we were. Patrick did a rendition of the USS Alabama, one of the LCS’s and also the Drum is in there,” he explained.

And, if you’re looking for a job, yes they’re still hiring. “We’re always looking for great people, we’re looking for people that want to come in and make good money that love flexibility and also people that are looking for a career,” said Blohme.

He says continue monitoring their social media for updates on next week’s opening.