New ‘Easy’ COVID-19 test at free site in Robertsdale

Health Screening Solutions is now conducting Baldwin County testing site in Robertsdale with the Easy test.

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cars are lined up outside of PZK Hall in Robertsdale with folks like Carolyn Milstead waiting to be tested for COVID-19.

“I’m here to check and see if I test positive,” Milstead said.

She has already been fully vaccinated but she has also been exposed to the virus.

“I have no symptoms neither does my daughter but my husband is very sick.”

Health Screening Solutions has been contracted by the Alabama Department of Public Health to take over COVID-19 testing in Baldwin County.

“We know the doctor’s offices, Urgent Cares are overburdened with people that are sick and need to be tested. We really wanted to add some additional capabilities in the county,” said Jenny Kilpatrick with the Baldwin County Public Health office.

The “Easy” test is a saliva-based test. No nasal swab. Results in 24 to 48 hours.

Most folks in line don’t have symptoms. Everyone we spoke with had gotten at least one shot and most were fully vaccinated. All of them getting tested just to be safe.

“I work with the public a lot and I have daughters at the house,” said Jason Coy from Silverhill. “I have had the vaccine but I’ve seen that I have a relative that’s already caught it with the vaccine. I’m just trying to protect my daughters.”

The county was handling the testing Wednesday. They saw just under a hundred cars drive through the testing site. Thursday there were a lot more than that and Health Screening Solutions is planning to expand capacity at the site.

The testing is free and starts each day at 9 o’clock each morning and runs until 6 pm.