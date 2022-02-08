SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – If your child attends an elementary school in Spanish Fort changes could soon be on the way. A meeting Tuesday night at Rockwell Elementary School gave parents in the city their first look at a redistricting map that will take effect in August.

Currently, there are two elementary schools in the city and a third, Stonebridge Elementary, is set to open in the fall. Spanish Fort Elementary and Rockwell Elementary have been dealing with growing pains through the years as more families move to the area.

“When families are moving in they’re not moving in with a lot of juniors and seniors. They’re moving in with elementary age and that just fills up our schools. So, we have to look at the growth. We’re always looking at the growth patterns,” said Superintendent Eddie Tyler in a story we reported Monday about the upcoming changes.

The new Stonebridge Elementary School will have 56 classrooms and will be able to accommodate students living on the city’s far east end. The Stonebridge neighborhood and areas east of Shambo Road are included in the new proposed Stonebridge zone. The proposed zones will be voted on in March.