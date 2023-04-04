BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala.(WKRG) — Officials in Baldwin County are taking the lessons they learned from Hurricane Sally in September 2020 to make a new disaster relief plan.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby says it took several days to receive aid following the destruction Hurricane Sally left behind.

Local agencies normally have to wait for the state to approve and send resources, but Chief Darby says his department and others have found a workaround.

“Our city council approved us, entering into the Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs Mutual Aid Contortion,” Darby said.

This new partnership lets fire departments across the state coordinate with each other allowing them to put their resources on standby before a storm hits.

“Once we get our assets loaded into the system, we can request help and then we would also be willing to provide help to other parts of the state should they request as well,” Darby said.

Chief Darby says instead of waiting days for assistance, help could arrive within hours.

“The plan helps to coordinate all those resources so we can make very specific requests, because that is very critical when we are reaching out fire assistance,” Darby said. “We need to be very specific about what types of equipment, what types of trained personnel we need and receive that help when its so critical.”

Chief Darby said this mutual aid system will be in place by this hurricane season. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are also taking part in this new partnership.