New development coming to Spanish Fort Town Center

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – We’ve seen businesses come and go, but Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan says the future at the Spanish Fort Town Center is looking good.

Last month we reported an Amazon distribution facility could soon be built on vacant land at the end of Bass Pro Drive. Now, we’re learning that a 102,000 square foot retirement community could soon be built in the complex.

“It’ll start construction here in the next 6-8 months. Things are progressing,” said McMillan.

Phoenix Senior Living plans to build the new home on Town Center Avenue on the north side of Spanish Fort Town Center. The company owns several retirement homes in the southeast, but this will be their first development in Alabama. We’ve reached out to Phoenix Senior Living for comment, but we haven’t heard back. Their website shows they plan to open in the Spring of 2022.

That’s also when the proposed Amazon facility will open. Right now that project still requires a few more steps and public hearings before it’s official.

“These little steps will make things grow. It’s sort of that domino effect that you hope for in a city. These are all positive things happening at the town center,” added Mayor McMillan.

Several large businesses occupy the complex, but the development lost retail giant J.C. Penney last year when the company closed 154 of its’ stores due to bankruptcy and the COVID-19 pandemic. McMillan says the city is gaining new attention, though, hinting at additional prospects coming to the Spanish Fort Town Center in the future.