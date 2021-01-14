New development coming to Spanish Fort Town Center

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – We’ve seen businesses come and go, but Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan says the future at the Spanish Fort Town Center is looking good.

Last month we reported an Amazon distribution facility could soon be built on vacant land at the end of Bass Pro Drive. Now, we’re learning that a 102,000 square foot retirement community could soon be built in the complex.

“It’ll start construction here in the next 6-8 months. Things are progressing,” said McMillan.

Phoenix Senior Living plans to build the new home on Town Center Avenue on the north side of Spanish Fort Town Center. The company owns several retirement homes in the southeast, but this will be their first development in Alabama. We’ve reached out to Phoenix Senior Living for comment, but we haven’t heard back. Their website shows they plan to open in the Spring of 2022.

That’s also when the proposed Amazon facility will open. Right now that project still requires a few more steps and public hearings before it’s official.

“These little steps will make things grow. It’s sort of that domino effect that you hope for in a city. These are all positive things happening at the town center,” added Mayor McMillan.

Several large businesses occupy the complex, but the development lost retail giant J.C. Penney last year when the company closed 154 of its’ stores due to bankruptcy and the COVID-19 pandemic. McMillan says the city is gaining new attention, though, hinting at additional prospects coming to the Spanish Fort Town Center in the future.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories