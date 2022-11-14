FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department released the names and additional details in connection to the alleged murder, suicide in Foley over the weekend.

Officers said the “findings of the investigation appears to be consistent with a murder suicide.”

The FPD responded to the 1600 block of North Pine Street at around 2 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 12, according to a previous Facebook post.

At the time, officers said they discovered a man with what “appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A second man was found nearby with a gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.”

According to an updated release, Isaac Thompson, 22, and Jeremiah Booker, 20, both from Foley, went out with another girl the night of the shooting and “returned to Camellia Garden Apartments in Foley in the early morning hours.”

The unidentified woman and Thompson shared an apartment at this complex. An argument broke out between the two. Officers said they believe Booker was asleep in his van during this time. Officers did not give any details in reference to what the argument was about.

“The evidence collected so far indicates that Thompson shot Booker in the van and then shot himself in the breezeway of the apartment complex,” reads the release.

The woman told officers she did not witness this and was inside her apartment at the time of the shooting.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department crime scene investigators assisted in the case.