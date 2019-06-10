New details: Investigators call Fairhope drowning an accident

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — 54-year-old Paul Pugh of Lincoln, AL lost his life Sunday after falling off a sailboat near the Fairhope Pier in what investigators are calling an accident. The 34-foot sailboat was on its way to dock at Fairhope Pier and was about 100 feet away when investigators say Pugh lost his balance, fell into the water and began to tread water.

He was in the water for less than five minutes, according to Marine Police.

Witnesses report several people trying to help. The sailboat circled back but Pugh was already on his back and unresponsive.

CPR was not successful, and he was later pronounced dead at Thomas Hospital.

The preliminary cause of death is drowning. Investigators are waiting for autopsy results for the official cause of death. They say Pugh had a history of heart problems.