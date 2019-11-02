New details in harassment accusations against Spanish Fort Mayor

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The City Attorney says the woman who filed a complaint against Mayor Mike McMillian first filed a complaint with the city clerk, before going to police.

Mayor McMillan is accused of slapping another city employee in the face.

Deputies say they received the report on October 21. City Attorney David Conner says the clerk received a complaint on October 7.

“She was never recommended to go to police, that’s her prerogative,” he said. “She made the decision to do that. it was reported to the city clerk, we took that information as a complaint and interviewed witnesses and everyone involved to determine an action plan.”

Conner also confirmed the alleged slap happened at city hall.

“There is some video footage that the cameras did catch. We have received requests for those records, we’re reviewing those requests now, we’ll be given responses soon as it relates to those requests,” he said.

News 5 has submitted a records request for that video.

Conner says he does not represent the mayor nor the employee in the criminal case. They each have their own attorneys.