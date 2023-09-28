BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Walking into court in shackles and heavily guarded, Katie Smith tried to hide her face from cameras before a hearing where testimony revealed new details about what happened in a unit of the Town and Country motel in Foley last month.

Prosecutors said 69-year-old Shirley Smith was found just inside the door of the room she and her daughter shared. Her body was in a wheelbarrow wrapped in a sheet. According to the autopsy report, she suffered multiple stab wounds, blunt force trauma and had been strangled.

Investigators said Katie Smith had refused to let anyone into the unit she shared with her mother making excuses that she was sleeping and not wanting to disturb her. After days of trying her granddaughter arrived with the motel’s owner and, according to testimony, Smith again refused to let them inside and started screaming and yelling and beating on the granddaughter’s car.

As soon as police were called investigators said Smith ran into the woods. Almost two days later she was found and arrested charged with abuse of a corpse, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Smith has not been charged with murder but investigators tell News 5 she is at the center of the investigation.

The case now goes to a grand jury for consideration. Meanwhile, Smith remains behind bars. Her bail is set at 32 thousand dollars.