FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — They are not calling them suspects but police said they do have two people of interest in the death of C.J. Edwards and at least one firearm is now in police custody.

Police said several shots were fired early Saturday morning at Twin Beech Road as a birthday party was winding down. C.J., a star athlete, was shot at the party. C.J. was driven to Thomas Hospital and later transferred to USA Medical Cetner where he died from his injuries.

Police have recovered one gun so far. “We’ve confirmed it was stolen,” said Lt. Shane Nolte. “It was stolen out of of a vehicle here in Fairhope in February. The report indicates no signs of forced entry so that generally tells you it was probably an unlocked vehicle.”

The handgun is now being tested to determine if the fatal round came from it. Police said more than 100 people attended the party Friday night. After shots rang out 20 to 25 remained to help C.J. and the police.

After five days of investigating with few answers, no one wants a resolution any more than investigator Nolte, who is a former school resource officer.

“I knew him well. The kid was always upbeat and happy” said Nolte. “He was a great kid. This isn’t something you want to happen to anybody, especially somebody that you know. He was one of my kids at one time.”

Police said they are still treating this as a death investigation and encourage anyone with information to please come and talk to them.