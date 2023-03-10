DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Driver beware, the orange and white cones should be warning enough to slow down on Highway 181 but if you don’t, be prepared to see blue lights in your rearview mirror and pull over.

“We have had several road rage complaints, complaints about speeders, tailgaters that sort of thing,” says Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby.

Not to mention how hard it is to get on the road. “It’s hard to get in and out definitely,” says Terry Eady. “I think everyone that is living on 181 is definitely ready for it to be done and to hopefully get back to some new normalcy.”

The response to all those complaints is an increased presence of law enforcement and it’s not just Daphne Police doing the pulling over.

“I like it,” adds Eady. “I like the traffic flow better but people got to slow down.”

ALEA and Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies have also been requested by ALDOT to help slow drivers down.

The speed limit is 35 miles per hour in the construction zone where most days there is one lane going north and one lane going south.

“I think it could be 45 and it would be just as safe,” says Larry Willers. “I do know that we end up driving slower because there is a heavy presence of those folks here giving tickets.”

The lower speed limits keep everyone safer according to Gulsby, especially the crews working in the midst of all that traffic but not everyone agrees.

“It’s a money-maker,” says Willers. “But they determine those speeds and we’ve abided by them.”

A speeding ticket can run you upwards of $250 dollars depending on if workers are present then fines are doubled.