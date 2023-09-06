FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A partnership between two cities could help solve some of Fairhope’s water problems.

“We’re basically doing a partnership with Daphne Utilities to be able to connect our water lines, to be able to pull 500,000 gallons from their system in the event that we would need it for an emergency,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

Within the next two weeks the two cities will create a permanent connection. Mayor Sullivan says a valve will be able to control when water is sent to Fairhope, and if it’s ever needed, Fairhope can send water to Daphne.

“It’s going to be about $50,000. We don’t think it will exceed $50,000. Daphne has been gracious enough to split that with us, simply because at some point it could benefit them as well. The cost to the city should not exceed $25,000,” she explained.

The additional water will only be sent to Fairhope if the city needs to refill tanks overnight or for fire protection during a water emergency. Phase one of the water conservation plan will likely stay in place until the city receives more rain. Mayor Sullivan says the city is trending in the right direction, though.

“There’s a few factors at play. I think people are being mindful of it. I think they’re learning new ways to conserve water. I think that our temperatures are not as extreme,” Sullivan said.

A new well will be completed by spring of 2024 and two additional wells could help relieve some of the strain on the water system later next year.