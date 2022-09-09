DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new 3-mill property tax increase passed last week in Daphne. 1,355 residents voted in favor of the increase to support the 6 public schools in the city.

“Whatever specific need they have they get to come to us as a committee and say this is my specific need, this is where I need the most help, this is the class that’s falling behind, whatever that is,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune.

First, Mayor LeJeune says that committee will have to be selected, but he expects the group to be in place by November.

“We’ll be working with the city council and the school board to help us kind of go through that. We’re looking after Fairhope to kind of model after their committee. They’ve got a great committee down there and we’ve got a lot of information from them,” he explained.

Then, the committee will determine which needs to focus on first and how the estimated $1.1 million in annual revenue will be spent. Spanish Fort, Fairhope and Robertsdale have all passed similar measures in recent years. Mayor LeJeune says it’s all about making sure students receive the best education possible, and if teachers need extra support in the classroom from instructional aides or additional resources, he wants to make sure they have what they need.

“Now, we get to specifically go play we’ve got money that we can specifically help your child or your school and we don’t have to worry about the overall if the school board says hey this school needs a little more than you do, you’ll have to wait,” said LeJeune.

The property tax increase will go into effect January 1st.