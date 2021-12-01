New clues in Spanish Fort Best Buy heist lead investigators to Mobile

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber has been analyzing surveillance video from Spanish Fort’s Best Buy store closely over the last 7 days.

“There’s some debate amongst our investigators if we’re dealing with a Bonnie and Clyde team. One of them could be a female, maybe not,” said Chief Barber Wednesday.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning last week two crooks broke into the Best Buy store, stealing over 300 Apple products. Since last Wednesday the investigation into the heist has led to dozens of tips. Police now say the 32-foot ladder used when the two suspects cut into the ceiling and dropped down into the store was stolen from a business on Montlimar Drive in Mobile hours before the break-in.

“We’re again on the trail. We’re getting closer to it we just need to put it all together,” added Barber.

Investigators believe the suspects are local. Chief Barber also released new surveillance video Wednesday that could reveal more clues. Police believe someone will recognize the suspects’ shoes, or something about their movements, that could shed light on their identities.

“We’re pretty good, but there’s a lot of people who can pick up on the small things like the fanny pack or again the shoes,” he continued.





Investigators believe a white 15-passenger van was the getaway vehicle. A photo of that van was made public Tuesday morning. The surveillance camera behind the store captured the van in the area around the same time as the heist. Chief Barber is asking local businesses to come forward if they loaned a van to anyone, or if they remember anything out of the ordinary last week.

“It’s the kind of van that you use at daycares or churches, or at one of these labor places, where they’re just running lots of people around. We haven’t had any of those vans reported stolen in this region,” said Chief Barber.

Tools were also left behind last week. Police believe someone may recognize the items.