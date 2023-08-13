FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A new church in Baldwin County is celebrating its mission to bring the community together. Pathway Church marked the grand opening of its new building in Foley Sunday. Lead Pastor Travis Johnson says everyone has gifts and they want people to use them.

“God is in the heart, to put us throughout the community serving in the way that He gifted us,” said Lead Pastor Travis Johnson. Situated between the Beach Express and Highway 59–from the front lawn you can see a microcosm of Baldwin County itself. Rural farmland sits next to sprawling development. Pathway’s Foley campus has been around for more than a year but a new building marks a milestone.

“And our small groups have really been thriving. We have a number of people in our church here who travel to, you know, multiple pathway campuses. It is time. It’s time It has been time for our campus in Baldwin County,” said Johnson. The pastors here say they hope they have created a welcoming place that people will want to come back to every week.

“Well, we are all about God in our city and while that is our mission, we really just want to reach the city. We want to reach the community and just share the Gospel,” said Foley Campus Pastor Freddy Todd. The building may have a new name, but it’s not newly built. It was under construction for another church in 2021 and used for a short time last year.

“We’re glad to come into a property that’s just freshly built. And we’re really excited that, you know, there’s a great story that’s being told. It is the best news in the world,” said Pastor Johnson