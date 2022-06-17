BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Texas man who was arrested for underage sex crimes in Bay Minette has been charged with one count of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree sodomy, according to a release from the Bay Minette Police Department.

The juvenile who Jack Allen Henrichson committed underage sex crimes with was an “un-reported run-away” from Pensacola, Fla.

BMPD says Henrichson picked up the unidentified juvenile on Saturday, June 12 and the two stayed within Bay Minette city limits until officers of BMPD contacted them in a Walmart parking lot four days later. Upon investigation, officers found that Henrichson sexually assaulted the juvenile at least three times in that time span before being arrested, according to the release.

Henrichson is currently in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center awaiting a bond hearing set for later Friday afternoon, according to a release.

We’re told BMPD has no more information at this time as this is an ongoing investigation while more charges could arise, per release.