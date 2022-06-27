DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A convicted sex offender taken into custody Friday has been charged in connection with a 5-year-old boy who was found unresponsive with head injuries last week, according to Daphne Police. The boy has undergone at least one surgery for a brain injury and is still in the hospital.
Douglas Lewis, 45, was slated for a bond hearing Monday morning. He faces aggravated child abuse, chemical endangerment and possession of a controlled substance charges. He was already wanted for Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act violations, according to Daphne Police.
Lewis was captured Friday after a four-day manhunt. Police said Lewis was staying with the boy’s family when the boy was found injured.
