LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Anyone traveling Highway 59 may have seen a property under development for months now north of I-10 in Loxley and wondered what is being built here. The multi-acre property is the site for the new stand-alone, career tech high school being planned for Baldwin County.

“The workforce is aging so we decided to do something about it. We think it’s a game-changer for workforce development.” Superintendent Eddie Tyler says the high school has been in the works for the last three years. “Our team has visited about half a dozen sites in California, Ohio, Texas, Georgia, Philadelphia, it’s been unbelievable.”

Courtesy: Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance

Partnering with industries like Airbus, and Austal, to name a few, students from across the county in the 10th through 12th grades will get on-the-job training while also learning the basics of English, math, and science. “You take all your classes there but you also get to work in a field that you are interested in; bio-medical, diesel mechanics, automobile industry, healthcare, cosmetology, cyber-security,” says Tyler.

Work may have already begun on the site but the formal announcement will come later this summer. “We’re ready to go. We’re breaking ground,” says Tyler.

If all goes according to plan the new career tech high school will open in the fall of 2024.