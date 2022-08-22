DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A proposed development in Olde Towne Daphne is back on the agenda for planning officials this week.

“This is my area to walk through here, but it’s going to be a wind tunnel. I just can’t see my customers wanting to sit out here anymore,” said Dorothy Overstreet who owns and operates Kitchen on Main.

Kitchen on Main is a business the executive chef started 3 years ago.

“We just wanted a place to go to to get a really great steak and some amazing seafood,” she explained.

Despite a global pandemic and a tough beginning, the restaurant has become a successful venture. But now she’s worried a new neighbor next door will damage what she’s worked so hard to build.

“I am for any growth we can have that makes sense, but not possibly making me close because I’ve lost tables out here and my 12 people lose their jobs. They depend on me. My vendors depend on me. If these folks lose their job, what growth is that? What commerce is that,” Overstreet said Monday.

The city council approved a lease on Jubilee Courtyard last December. The Downtown Redevelopment Authority hopes to fill the space with a two-story building with retail downstairs and residential lofts upstairs. A public notice is up and a hearing will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. to discuss the proposed plans.

“If you have an opinion come and voice your opinion,” Overstreet said.

Overstreet says space is limited inside her restaurant with only 10 tables. She relies on outside dining throughout the year. Aside from construction noise and the fear of losing some of the space once the project is completed, she wants to make sure the courtyard is protected for everyone to enjoy.

“All I can say is, help us out here folks. We don’t want to lose this little green space. This is all we have. We’re not going to get anymore,” she continued.