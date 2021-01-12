New boat launch coming to Bon Secour

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) A new boat launch and nature trail is coming to Bon Secour in Baldwin County.

As part of their commitment to provide increased recreational opportunities and access to waterways, county commissioners have announced the two million dollar purchase of property off County Road 6.

The plan is to include preservation of coastal wetlands, a boat launch, parking and additional parkland for trails along the Bon Secour River.

