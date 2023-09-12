FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) – New signs are going up at several public beach access points in Fort Morgan.

“When it comes to fatalities in the Gulf of Mexico there’s always more we can do and these signs are an integral part of that,” said Baldwin Co. EMA Director Tom Tyler.

The signs warn visitors that rip currents are possible, providing flag information and reminding folks to check the surf conditions before heading into the water.

“Total there are going to be 3 large ones and 20 small ones. The 3 large ones are already in place,” he explained.

The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with several organizations including the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department, Fort Morgan Civic Association, Gulf Shores-Orange Beach Tourism and Baldwin County 911 to make sure life-saving information is available on beaches where lifeguards aren’t stationed. Residents like Mike Dean say it’s crucial everyone knows the dangers.

“I’ve seen people get in trouble. Most people that come here don’t understand what the Gulf experience is and the water and they probably feel like it’s like a lake and it’s not,” said Dean.

He said the signs are a great start, but he also wants to see additional safety measures added to protect those in the water like life rings up and down the beach in case someone needs help.

“Maybe put something out here so if somebody does get in trouble you can help them out,” Dean continued.

All of the new signs are expected to be in place by the summer of next year.