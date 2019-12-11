New Bay Minette FD drone already protecting daycare, apartments

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Fire Department received a donated drone just a couple of weeks ago, and firefighters say it has already tipped them off to some trouble spots.

“Pinpoint these actual places, and know if we were to have an instance here, this is where we need to put trucks, or this is where we need to keep an eye on,” said Chief Mike Minchew.

Those spots they pinpointed: dangerous overgrowth near a day care and an apartment complex. Because of the images the drone captured, they know how to take car of the problem.

“We’re going to do a prescribed burn to try to eliminate that,” Minchew said, because dry overgrowth can be a dangerous fire hazard, he added.

The drone was donated through AUTEL Robotics. Bay Minette applied for the donation, and was one of only a few departments across the country to win.

“Even though the package is small, it’s a huge benefit to the department, the city and the community,” said Minchew.

